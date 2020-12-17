Apple Watch update brings cardio fitness level notifications

Apple Watch is the best smartwatch in the industry, period. No other smartwatch comes close to offering the same kind of hardware quality and user experience.

Since its release, the Apple Watch has turned into more of a fitness first than other smartwatch things. It’s not to say that it does not do other things badly but it’s just too good at tracking fitness metrics. The developers have also done a fantabulous job at bringing some really cool apps to the Apple Watch.

To push the fitness bar even higher, Apple is pushing a new feature with its latest iOS and watchOS software update. Starting with iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2, Apple Watch users will be able to check their cardio level on the iPhone.

Up your cardio fitness level

The Health app on the iPhone will display the cardio fitness level of the user. Also, if the cardio level falls below a certain level, the user will receive a notification on the watchOS stating the same and asking them to up their game.

“Cardio fitness is increasingly recognized as a powerful predictor of overall health, and with today’s update to watchOS 7, we are making it even more accessible to more people,” said Apple’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jeff Williams. “Using its advanced sensors, Apple Watch now brings estimation of low cardio fitness levels from clinics directly to a user’s wrist, so people have more insight into how they can improve their long-term health through daily activity.”

“American Heart Association science associates low cardiorespiratory fitness levels with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality,” said Nancy Brown CEO of American Heart Association. “The American Heart Association is focused on helping all people equitably achieve longer, healthier lives, and we believe that emerging technology solutions can empower individuals to manage their own health.”