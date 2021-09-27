Apple Watch Series 7 will have a larger screen

Apple will launch new upgraded smartwatches later this year, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The new smartwatch (Apple Watch Series 7) will have larger displays – coming in at 41mm and 45mm compared to the current generation series which comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes. Also, new watch faces are expected to be released to complement the new hardware of the smartwatches.

The most interesting aspect, of course, has to be the larger display on the Apple Watch, as it will allow users to do more on their smartwatch. While it is still not easy to perform many actions on a smartwatch, even a small increase in size can help display a lot more content and easier touch input. The bezels on the Apple Watch Series 7 will be smaller compared to the current generation Apple Watch Series 6.

New watch faces to spruce things up

The new watch faces will reportedly only be available on the new upcoming Apple Watch Series 7, according to MacRumours. They will not be pushed to the older generation Apple Watch Series through a software update – basically meaning that the new watch faces will be exclusive to the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7. The smartwatch will of course use a new, faster ‘S7’ chip designed specifically for the Apple Watch. It has been reported that the new chip will be manufactured by ASE Technology, a Taiwanese supplier.

Apple is holding an event on September 14 at 10 AM PDT. The company is widely expected to unveil new iPhone models and it is also rumoured to unveil the next generation budget iPad which will be thinner and faster. However, it’s also possible that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 could also make an appearance but it has been reported that due to supply chain issues, the release of the smartwatch could be postponed to next month.