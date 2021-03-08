Apple Watch continues to be the smartwatch leader

Apple took 90% of the smartwatch market share in the Oct-Dec quarter in 2020, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. The company continues to be the leader in the market, as it offers the best integration of the Apple Watch with the iPhone. Apple was followed by Samsung with 10% of the market share, Huawei with 8% of the market share, Fitbit with 7% of the market share, and others.

The report suggests that the latest Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch Series SE clocked 12.9 million unit sales in the last quarter of 2020. Apple released the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE at its September ‘Special Event’. The company also unveiled the redesigned iPad Air at the same event. Typically, the September event is reserved for the iPhone but due to supply chain issues, the release of the 2020 flagship iPhone was pushed to October.

100 million units sold since the first release

Apple has also reportedly finally sold 100 million Apple Watch units since its first release. According to Above Avalon, in 2020, Apple had activated the 100th million Apple Watch. The sales of the Apple Watch continue to soar as more and more people look for smart wireless accessories.

In 2020, Apple sold 30 million units of the Apple Watch. The sales in 2020 alone are more than the number of Apple Watch units sold in 2015, 2016, and 2017 combined. However, it is also important to note that the first three years were the early years of the device. The first generation Apple Watch was slow and did not allow apps to be installed on the watch itself. Since then, the Apple Watch has come a long way and it is now very powerful compared to the first generation.

The trend of increasing Apple Watch sales is likely to continue in 2021.a