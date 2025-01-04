Apple Watch to be powered by MediaTek modem chip, beating Intel

MediaTek is poised to take over from Intel as the modem chip provider for Apple Watch starting 2025, according to Bloomberg. The transition represents MediaTek’s first significant foray into Apple’s primary hardware supply chain, anticipated to propel the company’s expansion.

Apple intends to widen its pool of suppliers to lessen reliance and foster creativity, selecting MediaTek’s modem chips for their 5G Redcap (which is a new and upcoming 5G standard) capabilities. Apple’s upcoming 2025 smartwatch features 2025 are expected to include satellite connections, blood-pressure monitor, along with satellite functionality making its debut with the upcoming version of Apple Watch Ultra.

MediaTek’s technology adoption is set to deliver enhanced efficiency and performance compared to Intel’s 4G LTE offerings. MediaTek is reportedly capitalizing on TSMC’s cutting-edge manufacturing processes to compete more effectively with Qualcomm, to solidify its standing in the technology sector.

Why it’s important

For Apple, broadening its supplier base can invigorate innovation, diminish dependence on a single source, and potentially lower expenses. Apple is set to introduce satellite connections, and a blood-pressure monitor to its smartwatch in 2025, as per the Bloomberg report. The satellite feature will enable message delivery without relying on cellular or internet connections and will premiere in next year’s Apple Watch Ultra.

As per Bloomberg, Apple has been assessing MediaTek’s offerings for almost five years now. Transitioning to MediaTek’s modems for the Apple Watch will bring support for 5G Redcap. At present, the Apple Watch operates on 4G LTE and is yet to make the leap to 5G, unlike the iPhone.

Latest 5G Redcap standard for IoT devices

5G Redcap (Reduced Capability) is a specialized 5G service tailored for devices not mandating full 5G, like IoT (Internet of Things) gadgets and wearables. With lower data speeds and reduced power consumption, it suits products requiring less data but still benefiting from a 5G link. This enables more efficient connectivity in devices such as smartwatches and sensors.

Intel’s modems are presently capped at 4G LTE speeds, whereas MediaTek’s solutions support 5G Recap, as confirmed by US tech publication MacRumors. According to Canadian tech publication Wccftech, MediaTek is utilizing TSMC’s latest manufacturing processes with its latest Dimensity 9400 chip to compete against Qualcomm and Apple. MediaTek’s 5G modems are expected to outshine Intel’s offerings not just in sheer performance but also in energy efficiency, the report notes.