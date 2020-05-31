Apple Watch Series 6 will not use MicroLED display

Apple Watch is considered as the best smartwatch in the industry. Since its release in 2015, it has catapulted the market – none of the Android smartwatches in the market are any closer to battling the Apple Watch.



Just as every year, Apple is expected to launch a new Apple Watch this year. It was initially reported by some sources that the sixth generation of Apple Watch may have a new microLED screen. However, a Twitter account which is a credible source on Apple related information tweeted that the Apple Watch Series 6 will continue to use the OLED panel which is found on previous generations of the Apple Watch.



microLED displays are brighter and use less power while being thin compared to OLED panels. The Apple Watch has used an OLED display panel since the first generation, however it would make sense for the company to move to the more advanced display tech. Apple has been reported to be working on microLED displays at a secret facility in Santa Clara, California – a manufacturing plant for designing and creating samples.



Apple is also expected to bring the microLED display technology to the iPhone and the Mac, however it will very likely happen after the Apple Watch gets the microLED treatment. If we look back, the Apple Watch got the OLED display technology back in early 2015 and the iPhone received the same treatment in the fall of 2017 – two and a half years later. It may not be the case in the future display updates as well but it’s something we can draw lines from for the future ahead.



Mac laptops and iPads have also been in the news – rumours have suggested that either of them will soon get the mini LED display panels in the near future. It was initially suggested that the iPad Air will first get the mini LED panel treatment, however it was later suggested that due to covid-19 pandemic, the plans could change.

