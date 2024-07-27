Apple Watch SE (2024): Low-cost with a plastic body

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a low-cost Apple Watch this year. Dubbed as a successor to the current Apple Watch SE, the upcoming version will have a plastic casing to make the product more affordable. It will compete directly with Samsung’s budget-friendly Galaxy Watch FE which retails at $199 (USD).

Advertisements

The current Apple Watch SE starts at $249 which makes it a slightly pricey option for many. If the upcoming Apple Watch SE takes the spot in the sub-$200 category of smartwatches, the iPhone maker could further increase its smartwatch market share. Further, if the Apple Watch SE is officially priced at $199, during sales the price could fall even further.

Apple Watch for the masses

The Apple Watch continues to hold the title for the best smartwatch while the competition still continues to struggle to reach the level of perfection and finish which Apple has perfected. However, the Apple Watch has always been considered as a pricey option for many but it continues to be the de-facto option for iPhone users. While the competition has smartwatches and smart bands at every price bracket.

Advertisements

Apple does have a habit of releasing cheaper versions of its devices every couple of years. The iPhone SE was a cheaper version of the iPhone series which used a recycled design to keep the price low. The iPhone 5C sported a plastic body but with a pricey tag. However, it appears that the Apple Watch SE will sport a plastic body while keeping the price low.

Apple is expected to hold an event in September to unveil the next generation iPhone and Apple Watch models. Alongside the Apple Watch SE, the company is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the iPhone 16 lineup (iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max).