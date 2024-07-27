Apple Watch Series 10 to feature a larger screen

Apple is planning a big upgrade to the Apple Watch this year, to mark the tenth anniversary of the product. The Apple Watch Series 10 will reportedly have a 49mm screen similar to the Apple Watch Ultra – resulting in more screen real estate for easier navigation of the smartwatch interface. Additionally, the latest series watch will have a thinner case with a more powerful chip enabling new AI features planned for upcoming years, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Advertisements

Last month, CAD renders of the Apple Watch surfaced on the internet showing a two-inch display. The renders and Gurman suggest that the Apple Watch Series 10 will be thinner but no other major design changes in terms of body size and aspects. It likely will mean that previous generation Apple Watch bands will continue to work with the upcoming 49mm Apple Watch Series 10.

Apple Watch SE price to be lowered

Apple’s long-rumored plan to include sleep apnea detection and other sensors appear to be cloudier for now, as the company has been unable to meet the reliability requirements. As a result, the US International Trade Commission had banned the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 late last year (in 2023). The company has reportedly been planning two major updates to its health sensors.

Advertisements

Additionally, Apple is reportedly planning to launch a cheaper version of the Apple Watch SE to compete with Samsung’s budget smartwatch (the Galaxy Watch FE at $199 USD). The company is reportedly planning to use a rigid plastic case for the upcoming Apple Watch SE to keep the price low.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will reportedly not feature any big design changes. It will reportedly feature a newer chip but retain the same design. It is to be seen how the sales of Apple Watch will change, as the Apple Watch Series 10 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will both feature the same screen size. Of course, the Apple Watch Ultra will feature a more rigid body.