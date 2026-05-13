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Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS is $100 Off

The Apple Watch Series 11 provides you insight into your health, allowing you to take an ECG at home, be notified of irregular rhythm, low/high heart rate, potential sleep apnea, and notifications about potential hypertension and chronic high blood pressure.


The watch features a lightweight and thin design for comfortable all-day wear, allowing you to wear it even in your sleep to track your sleep score. It is also built to last with a 2x more scratch-resistant, super-durable glass display. Sleep score is a simplified way of understanding and tracking your sleep.

Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS is $100 Off

It is a versatile fitness partner with features like Pacer, Heart Rate Zones, Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, and training load. You are also given metrics for your workout, and you get a free three-month trial of Apple Fitness+ 

Grab the Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS for $100 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 46mm] Smartwatch with Rose Gold Aluminum Case with Light Blush Sport Band - M/L. Sleep Score, Fitness Tracker, Health Monitoring, Always-On Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 46mm] Smartwatch with Rose Gold Aluminum Case with Light Blush Sport Band... Buy on Amazon

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