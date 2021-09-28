Apple Watch Series 7, the latest flagship grade smartwatch from the iPhone maker, was unveiled on September 14. The major changes include a larger screen which goes almost edge-to-edge, a new display with higher brightness, double the storage, updated sensors, and a faster chip.

While many reports have suggested that the new Apple Watch Series 7 has the same S6 chip from the Apple Watch Series 6, it has also been reported that the chip could be slightly faster. The new Apple Watch will likely receive an extra major software update, as compared to the Series 6.

Fantastic screen technology upgrade

The most exciting change on the Apple Watch Series 7 is the larger screen. Compared to the previous generation, the screen goes almost edge-to-edge which makes it a 20% larger display compared to the previous generation. It supports “always-on” features similar to some of the previous generation models.

While the larger display makes it easier to see more content at the same time, the new brighter display also makes it easier to use the Apple Watch Series 7 outdoors on a sunny day. At the launch event, Apple portrayed its new smartwatch as a perfect cycle companion with additional new cycling related features.

Apple Watch Series 7: Larger and brighter screen

The Apple Watch Series 7 continues the tradition of offering solid battery life – the company claims 18 hours on a single charge. The charging technology has also been updated to make it 33% faster compared to the previous generation. Also, the company released a new USB-C charging puck for the Apple Watch which enables fast charging.

Apple Watch Series 7 starts aat $399 (USD) for the WiFi model whereas the GPS + Cellular model starts at $499. The company continues to sell the Apple Watch Series 3 at $199 and the Apple Watch SE at $279. The Apple Watch Series 3 is an extremely old product and it is not recommended unless its for very basic use.