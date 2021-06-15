Apple Watch Series 7 to have temperature sensor

Apple is working on bringing major new features to its smartwatch later this year, reports Bloomberg. The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will reportedly feature a new display technology along with some updates to its ultra-wideband features. It will also feature a newer processor coupled with next generation wireless hardware.

Bloomberg has also received information about the Apple Watch set to release next year. Apple is reportedly planning to add a temperature sensor and blood-sugar sensor in the future models of the Apple Watch. The temperature sensor will be ready to be used in the 2022 version of the Apple Watch, however, it’s unclear whether the blood-sugar sensor will be ready for commercial launch by next year.

This year, Apple will be bringing a new laminated display which will reduce the gap between the display and the cover. Also, the borders around the display are expected to be slightly thinner compared to the current generation and previous versions of the Apple Watch. Bloomberg also adds that the Apple Watch Series 7 could be slightly thicker as well but it will not be noticeable outright.

At its annual developers conference WWDC, Apple unveiled the next version of the operating system that powers the Apple Watch. The new features of watchOS 8 include being able to unlock hotel room doors. Apple promises that all contact-free ways of accessing places will be safe, secure, and seamless.

“Apple Watch is the most loved watch in the world, keeping users healthy, active, and connected,” said Apple’s vice president of Technology Kevin Lynch. “With watchOS 8, we’re bringing more convenient access to places users live, work, and visit with significant updates to Home and Wallet, expanding support for both physical and mental well-being, and enabling richer personal connections with the new Portraits face and updates to Messages.”