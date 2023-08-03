2023 Apple Watch Ultra might have a dark titanium option

The second-generation Apple Watch Ultra may have a darker color option when it launches.

It’s believed that Apple considered a darker tint for the Apple Watch Ultra, but it was ultimately rejected due to designer and aesthetic reasons. This time however, a new ‘Dark Titanium’ color option could be in the works for the upcoming high-end Apple Watch model.

The next iteration of the Apple Watch Ultra is said to be lighter than the original. Rumors say that the Ultra will have specially-made components that are manufactured using a 3D printer. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggested the new color option and potentially lighter weight in his ‘Power On’ newsletter, and said that it’s not sure whether the design will be different from the prototype.

The 2023 Apple Watch Ultra will not have a micro LED screen as rumored, largely due to the option being delayed until 2026. The 2nd-generation Apple smartwatch is expected to arrive later this year.