Apple Watch

2026 Apple Employee Exclusive Close Your Rings Apple Watch Band Shown

By Samantha Wiley
2026 Apple Employee Exclusive Close Your Rings Apple Watch Band Shown

Employees of Apple who took part in the yearly Close Your Rings Challenge of Apple will receive an Apple Watch Band that is limited edition alongside a special enamel pin to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the event.


The band comes in a black Sport Loop, featuring an end piece that is similarly colored to the Apple Watch Stand, Move, and Exercise Rings with special lugs. These bands are exclusive to employees at Apple and are not sold to customers directly, making the product rare.

2026 Apple Employee Exclusive Close Your Rings Apple Watch Band Shown

With the use of the Bandbreite app for the iPhone, you can track the hundreds of Apple Watch Bands that were released by Apple starting in 2015 until now. These bands are relatively rare but can be seen in the Bandbreite app, and getting your hands on it would be tough.


Latest News
The Apple Watch SE 3 is $30 off
The Apple Watch SE 3 is $30 off
1 Min Read
MacBook with Touchscreen Capabilities Confirmed
MacBook with Touchscreen Capabilities Confirmed
1 Min Read
Jon Prosser and Apple Formally Ask Court to Set The Default Judgement Aside
Jon Prosser and Apple Formally Ask Court to Set The Default Judgement Aside
1 Min Read
Apple Ad Shows AirPods Pro 3 Offers the Best Active Noise Cancellation
Apple Ad Shows AirPods Pro 3 Offers the Best Active Noise Cancellation
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $70 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $70 Off
1 Min Read
New iOS 27 Features With Revamped Siri
New iOS 27 Features With Revamped Siri
1 Min Read
The JOYROOM Qi2 4in1 MagSafe Charging Station is $20 Off
The JOYROOM Qi2 4in1 MagSafe Charging Station is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Strongest On-Device AI Model By Apple Needs You To Have an iPhone Air or iPhone 17 Pro at the Minimum
Strongest On-Device AI Model By Apple Needs You To Have an iPhone Air or iPhone 17 Pro at the Minimum
1 Min Read
Final Remarks By Tim Cook As CEO During the Keynote
Final Remarks By Tim Cook As CEO During the Keynote
1 Min Read
Apple Finally Unveils Revamped Siri
Apple Finally Unveils Revamped Siri
1 Min Read
Anker’s 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $40 Off
Anker’s 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $40 Off
1 Min Read
Good Morning Short Video Uploaded by Tim Cook to Kick Off WWDC
Good Morning Short Video Uploaded by Tim Cook to Kick Off WWDC
1 Min Read
Lost your password?