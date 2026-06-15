2026 Apple Employee Exclusive Close Your Rings Apple Watch Band Shown

Employees of Apple who took part in the yearly Close Your Rings Challenge of Apple will receive an Apple Watch Band that is limited edition alongside a special enamel pin to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the event.

The band comes in a black Sport Loop, featuring an end piece that is similarly colored to the Apple Watch Stand, Move, and Exercise Rings with special lugs. These bands are exclusive to employees at Apple and are not sold to customers directly, making the product rare.

With the use of the Bandbreite app for the iPhone, you can track the hundreds of Apple Watch Bands that were released by Apple starting in 2015 until now. These bands are relatively rare but can be seen in the Bandbreite app, and getting your hands on it would be tough.