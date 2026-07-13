Apple Watch

90% of Shipments for AI Smartwatches Accounted By Apple

By Samantha Wiley
90% of Shipments for AI Smartwatches Accounted By Apple

90% of the smartwatch shipments with AI capabilities are accounted for by Apple. The market for the smartwatch has increased by 70% annually and has achieved 25% for Q1 of this year.


Edge AI is an AI that is directly run on the chip of the device instead of it running on remote servers. The neural engine of the watch is able to deal with tasks such as detecting falls and irregular heartbeats.

90% of Shipments for AI Smartwatches Accounted By Apple

This goes back to 2023, with the introduction of the S9 chip featuring a Neural Engine with 4 cores made specifically for machine learning on the device. In 2025, Huawei was only followed with a silicon that is comparable. A note made by Counterpoint states that alternatives, or software driven to NPU’s that are dedicated, have risen in the form of the Apollo platform by Ambiq that runs AI interference via Helium Extensions.


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