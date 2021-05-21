A few Apple Watch Series 6 styles are $100 Off

If upgrading to Apple’s latest smartwatch is your cup of tea then you shouldn’t miss out on this sale. Today, there are several Apple Watch Series 6 models are down to just $329 on Amazon.
Apple’s newest Apple Watch is the best smartwatch yet. It now has a blood oxygen sensor that can take readings anytime. Also, you can check your heart rhythm via the ECG app and get notifications if something is amiss.
The GPS models allow you to reply to texts and take calls without having to pull out your iPhone. The Series 6 display is 2.5x brighter than its predecessor and sports an always-on technology. Inside are an U1 Ultra Wideband chip, 5 GHz WiFi and Siri support.
Every purchase of an Apple Watch Series 6 gets you free 3 months of Fitness+ service so you can get in shape. At $100 off you can choose the style you want and get a new Apple Watch!