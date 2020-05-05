New leak says Apple Watch Series 6 will have Sleep Tracking and Anxiety monitoring denatures

There is a new leak on Twitter which claims that the new Apple Watch Series 6 will include mental health features. The leak also says that it will have a long battery and the watch will also measure blood oxygen levels.

The leak comes from Nikias Milona from Twitter. The user does not have a track for Apple-related rumors. However, according to AppleInsider, well-known Apple leaker Jon Prosser confirms the details shared by Nikias Milona. Jon Prosser was asked about the leaks by Molina and in reply, he tweeted, “Yep!” he did not share any more details.

EXCLUSIVE leaks about the upcoming #AppleWatch Series 6 features.



💤 Sleep Tracking



🔋 Longer Battery Life



❤️ Pulse Oximeter



⚡️ S6 Chip



🧠 Mental Health Abnormalities Detection



Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/fN0j6xmOMA — Nikias Molina #BeHappy (@NikiasMolina) April 30, 2020

According to the leak Apple Watch Series, 6 will incorporate sleep-tracking which has been rumored for a long time. It will also have features for detecting mental health abnormalities. The watch will also record anxiety levels.

Currently, the Apple Watch has a heart-rate sensor. This sensor has been used in many other devices as a pulse oximeter. Molina also claims that the new Watch Series 6 will feature the use of a new S6 Chip and also work as an oximeter. It will also have longer battery life.