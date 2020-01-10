Milanese loop band for the Apple Watch is now only $80

Tired of your default Apple Watch band and looking for something stylish? Look no further, as the Milanese Loop Band for the Apple Watch is down to just $79.99 from its original price of $99 on Amazon.

The Milanese Loop Band is named after a design that originated from Milan in the 19th century. A specialized Italian machine produces the fine-woven stainless steel mesh which wraps around your wrist fluidly. The magnetic aspect ensures that you get a perfect fit each and every time.

Apple Watch Band

The Milanese Loop Band for Apple is classy and comes in Silver and Gold color. It’s an excellent accompaniment to your smartwatch when you’re looking for an accessory to match your formal wear. You won’t have to worry about an ill-fitting watch as the meshes are easily adjustable and won’t fall off easily.

It’s the first time the Milanese Loop Band has dropped to $79.99. The deal won’t last long, so visit the Amazon page and get it for your Apple Watch today!