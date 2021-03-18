AirPods and Apple Watch lead Q4 2020 wearables market

Apple’s Apple Watch and AirPods were ahead of the pack in shipments for Q4 2020, according to research firm IDC.

The whole wearables industry continues to grow during Q4 of 2020, with a 27.2 percent increase compared to last year and a total shipment figure of 153.5 million units.

Apple’s duo forms 36 percent of the total number of shipments and enjoys an increase from 43.7 million to 55.6 million units year-over-year.

Specifically, the Apple Watch enjoyed a 45 percent raise, which IDC attributed to the release of the Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Series 6 and Series 3. On the other end, shipment for the audio accessory fell slightly, but the Cupertino-based company enjoyed a 22 percent increase in Q4 for the AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

Apple recently reported during its earnings call a $12.97 billion revenue of its Accessories, Home and Wearables segment for December 2020.