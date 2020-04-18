Amazon offers $100 Off on the Apple Watch Series 5

Amazon takes off $100 on the Apple Watch Series 5 models. The original price for the Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm GPS + Cellular, Stainless Steel Sport Band) is $749, but when you buy it on Amazon you get $100 off. You can purchase it with free shipping only for $649.

Apple Watch Series 5

It is the GPS+Cellular model of the Apple Watch Series 5. This latest model from Apple has the Retina Display and also has a 30% larger screen. It also has a swim-proof design. It means that you can now wear it when you are about to swim in the pool.

The Apple Watch Series 5 has a notable feature also. Apple now adds an ECG app, electrical and optical heart sensors. With these, you can keep track of your health-related activities with ease. It also has an international emergency dialing. So, if you are in trouble you can SOS at any time. With the new Activity Rings, Apple inspires you to sit less and keep moving.

There is a lot to experience with the Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm GPS + Cellular, Stainless Steel Sport Band). Now thanks to Amazon’s deals you can save $100 on this model. It is an all-time low price for this model. So hurry up before the deal ends.