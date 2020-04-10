Amazon offers lowest ever price for the Apple Watch Series 5

Amazon offers an amazing new deal on Apple Watch Series 5. Now you can buy Apple Watch Series 5 Space Grey GPS model for $349, which is the lowest price at Amazon for this model. Earlier Amazon discounted the price to 384, now it gets even lowers to $349.

Apple Watch Series 5

This Apple Watch Series 5 is available in Gold Aluminum with a 40mm wrist band. It is the GPS-only model. This watch has an excellent display. The Watch Series 5 comes built-in features such as ECG and many others. The watch also offers a built-in compass. You will also find an emergency SOS on this watch.

This Apple Watch Series 5 Gold Aluminum also has an optical heart rate sensor. It also has a gyroscope. You also get an electric heart sensor that is accurate and accurately monitors your heart rate. Now you can achieve your fitness goals using the Apple Watch Series 5. Also, thanks to the always-on retina display, you can see the information without the need to touch the display. It is also a swim-proof watch.

The Activity Rings keep you active as you track your progress. These rings will motivate you to move and reach your goals.

So, why wait when Amazon offers such a huge discount on the latest Apple Watch Series 5. Buy it only for $349.