Apple Adds ‘Tech Specs’ information on Apple Watch page

By Samantha Wiley
A new ‘tech specs’ page has been added to the online section for Apple Watch models.

‘Tech Specs’ offers pertinent information about various Apple Watch models such as the second-generation Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the Apple Watch Series 9. Details like weight, size, connectivity, hardware, battery life, finishes, material, wellness, safety features, accessibility features, and health are outlined in the section. The new addition has been a long time coming and is probably requested by a lot of Apple visitors and customers.

Viewing the Apple Watch page reveals the ‘Tech Specs’ and complements the comparison tool where visitors can compare two Apple Watch models to see which one is best for them. The new feature is now live on the official Apple website on a global scale and should see more usage with the launch of new Apple Watch models this year.

