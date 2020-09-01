Apple all set to Announce 8 new Apple Watch models and 7 iPads

Apple has recently listed eight new Apple Watch Series 6 devices and seven new iPad models on the EEC website, something that may warrant an announcement from the Cupertino-based company soon.

On the Eurasian Economic Commission regulatory database there were new SKUs for the iPad and Apple Watches. Furthermore, the filings show that the devices will be running iPadOS 14 and watchOS 7 for the tablet and watch, respectively.

The Apple Watch Series 6 model numbers are as follows- A2291, A2292, A2351, A2352, A2375, A2376, A2355 and A2356. The iPad model numbers are A2270, A2072, A2316, A2324, A2325, A2428 and A2429.

Devices on the EEC are highly likely to be released, but there’s no guarantee that it will happen 100%. Also, there’s no timeframe for when they will be released or announced to the public.

Listing the new devices in August can mean the announcement will be in September or October this year.