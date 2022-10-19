Apple Announces Apple Watch activity challenge for Veterans Day

Apple has introduced a new Apple Watch Activity Challenge ahead of the US Veterans Day.

The Cupertino-based company reveals that Apple Watch owners can participate in the Veterans Day event by completing any workout on November 11 for 11 minutes minimum. The special award, according to Apple, can be unlocked by recording the time via the Workout app or any Health-supported app that does the same thing.

The 2022 Veterans Day Apple Watch challenge will give the participant several animated stickers they can use in Messages, as well as a themed award that’s displayed when the user opens the Fitness app. The badges are created to encourage Apple Watch users to get up and move for a certain amount of minutes, thereby contributing to their fitness and overall health.

Apple often accompanies celebrating Veterans Day with a themed Apple Watch Activity Challenge, alongside curated content in the Books app, Apple TV app, and the App Store, among others.