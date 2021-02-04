Apple announces Apple Watch trade-in promo for February

Apple recently announced its trade-in promo for February which allows older-generation Apple Watch owners to get a discount when they’re upgrading to a newer model.

A banner has appeared on Apple’s official website detailing how customers can get the Apple Watch Series 6 for $239 after trading in an Apple Watch Series 4, or an Apple Watch SE for just $199 after trading in an Apple Watch Series 2. The ad says the Apple Watch must be in good condition to be eligible for the promo.

Aside from the Apple Watch the Cupertino-based company has also made a few changes in trade-in values for its other Apple products. Some of the listed devices include the iPad mini, iPad Air, MacBook Air iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro. Apple also allows trading in of Android smartphones, notably the Samsung Galaxy S20.

The full trade-in details and values are available to view on the official Apple page.