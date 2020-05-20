Apple announces two new Pride Sports Bands for Apple Watch

Earlier this week Apple released the fifth beta of the watchOS 6.2.5 to the developers which saw new Pride color gradients added to the Apple Watch. Today Apple announced that it has released two new Pride Sports Bands for the Apple Watch making it more colorful.

Apple released the two new Pride-themed Sport Bands. One is a new sports band and the other one is the Nike Sport Band available in 40mm and 44m sizes. Customers can buy these bands from the Apple website and also from select Apple stores.

These bands are a great addition along with the Pride Watch Faces which are already added with the new watchOS update. However, at current the new version of the watchOS is in beta testing.

Through this joint effort, both Apple and Nike are supporting LGBTQ advocacy organizations across the globe. These organizations include PFLAG, GLSEN, Gender Spectrum, The Trevor Project, ILGA World, and The National Center for Transgender Equality. This effort will bring together more than 1,500 member organizations from more than 150 regions and countries from all over the world.