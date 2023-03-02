Apple Celebrates International Women’s Day with Themed Apple Watch Activity Challenge

Apple’s next Apple Watch activity challenge will coincide with International Women’s Day on March 8.

This year, Apple encourages empowering women by working out for 20 minutes minimum to gain the March Activity challenge award. The time should be recorded with Workout-supported apps or through the Workout app.

The challenge will come up as a notification up until March 8. For those who have completed the challenge, a dedicated Fitness badge will be unlocked as a result. Plus, they can get a set of animated stickers for FaceTime and Messages. The latest Apple Watch challenge follows previous events for Lunar New Year, Heart Month, and Black History Month, all of which were released in February. These challenges are typically themed after global and renowned celebrations.

Advertisements

Apple Watch owners will need to complete the challenges and minimum workout length in the allotted time to gain the animated stickers and Workout app badge.