Apple covers repair service for non-charging Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch 5

Apple has recently created a repair program for Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE owners whose smartwatches won’t charge.

In an announcement, the Cupertino-based company acknowledged that Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 5 customers running watchOS 7.3 or 7.2 may encounter issues with charging when the device enters Power Reserve mode.

Apple has also released a new update in the form of watchOS 7.3.1 that addresses the issue. Those who have already experienced it may need to have their Apple Watch repaired thru official channels.

To check if your watch is affected, Apple recommends putting the device on a charger and waiting half an hour. If it doesn’t charge then the owner should immediately contact Apple Support.

A new support document states that Apple will provide the repairs for free. Affected watches will be inspected by employees after the owner sends it via Apple Store or mailing it in.