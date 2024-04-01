Apple employees can get Milanese Loop and Link Bracelet discounts

Retail and corporate Apple employees can get reduced prices for Apple Watch models with Milanese Loops and Link Bracelets.

The Link Bracelet Apple Watch can be bought online for $209, while the Milanese Loop can be bought for $59. Both bands launched in 2015 with the original Apple Watch, with pricing of $349 and $99, respectively. Aside from the Milanese Loop and Link Bracelet options, Apple employees can get a half-off discount on Pride Edition and Black Unity bands, and the Midnight-colored Sport band.

The employee discount program is nothing new- Apple routinely offers its products to employees at a reduced cost, albeit on a rotating basis. The Link Bracelet and Milanese Loop may be part of that program or for something else. One theory is that the Milanese Loop and Link Bracelet are being discontinued. It’s rumored that new watch bands may not be compatible with some Apple Watch models.