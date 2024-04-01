Apple Watch

Apple employees can get Milanese Loop and Link Bracelet discounts

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch

Retail and corporate Apple employees can get reduced prices for Apple Watch models with Milanese Loops and Link Bracelets.

Advertisements

The Link Bracelet Apple Watch can be bought online for $209, while the Milanese Loop can be bought for $59. Both bands launched in 2015 with the original Apple Watch, with pricing of $349 and $99, respectively. Aside from the Milanese Loop and Link Bracelet options, Apple employees can get a half-off discount on Pride Edition and Black Unity bands, and the Midnight-colored Sport band.

Apple Watch

The employee discount program is nothing new- Apple routinely offers its products to employees at a reduced cost, albeit on a rotating basis. The Link Bracelet and Milanese Loop may be part of that program or for something else. One theory is that the Milanese Loop and Link Bracelet are being discontinued. It’s rumored that new watch bands may not be compatible with some Apple Watch models.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
M3 MacBook Pro
Enjoy a $300 Discount on the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Adds ‘Tech Specs’ information on Apple Watch page
1 Min Read
Swift Webpage Tutorial
New Swift webpage tutorial page launches
1 Min Read
Mac Mini
The 2023 Mac Mini with M2 Chip is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iPad Pro
Panel supply issues plague iPad Pro launch
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Cases
iPhone 16 cases leak online
1 Min Read
iPhone RCS Support
iPhone RCS support coming in ‘Fall of 2024’
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is $24 Off
1 Min Read
Wireless Charging
15W Qi2 wireless charging a feature on iOS 17.4
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Immersive video on Vision Pro arriving on 2023 MLS Playoffs
1 Min Read
New iPad Pro and Air
New iPad Pro and Air models coming in May
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
Grab the M3 MacBook Air for Only $999
1 Min Read
Lost your password?