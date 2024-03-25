Apple ends microLED component for future Apple Watch

Apple has dropped plans to develop an in-house microLED display, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The Cupertino-based company has spent billions to date to try and manufacture its own microLED displays. It’s believed that the first product that would have it was the Apple Watch Ultra, but then Apple backed out after realizing the technology was too complex and too expensive to design. After the project ends, Apple will be reorganizing engineering teams and laying some of them off in Asia and the US. The employees may have to take on different roles and severance pay if they want to work somewhere else.

Rumors about Apple canceling its microLED for the Apple Watch started in February when OSRAM mentioned that a microLED ‘cornerstone project’ was canceled. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Display Supply Chain Consultants have confirmed the matter, and Gurman has all but confirmed that this is the case.