Apple highlights Apple Watch Series 7 toughness in new Ad video

Apple recently uploaded a new video ad showing how tough the Apple Watch Series 7 is in terms of impacts.

The video, titled ‘Apple Watch Series 7 – Hard Knocks’, is a minute and a half in length and features ‘hard knock’ instances such as a soccer ball hitting it, while worn by a chef, getting impacted during a fall and getting wet with a spray of water, among others. In specific scenarios, the Apple Watch model is dunked on a sink full of water, trapped in a closing bus door and getting splashed by seawater.

The music track accompanying the video is ‘Power of My Love’ by Jack White. Near the end, Apple claims that its Series 7 model is the most durable among the lineup. Meanwhile, there are rumors that the Cupertino-based company will be making a rugged model of its upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch.

‘Hard Knocks’ is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.