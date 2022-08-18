Apple highlights Australia national swim team’s Apple Watch and iPad usage

Apple recently shared a story on how the national swim team of Australia is using its technology to track performance and health.

Jess Corones, Australia’s performance manager mentioned how data is considered the key element to performance outcomes for their swim athletes. The manager stated how athletes started becoming more engaged when they wear Apple Watch, which in turn gives the coaches more data points for analysis.

The iPad is also an essential tool as it allows them to access race footage and athlete health data at any time. The combination of apps and devices is described as a powerful ecosystem where coaches can get a more complete picture of their athletes.

Apple is set to introduce new improvements in swimming in watchOS 9, such as a sensor that allows users to detect the type of stroke and if they’re using a kickboard to display relevant details in the workout summary.