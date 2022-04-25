Apple launches ‘Blank Screen Issue’ service program for Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 6 users will be able to get official help with their smartwatch that’s showing a blank screen.

Users whose devices feature a permanent blank screen can go through an authorized service provider or Apple for the free repair program. The ‘blank screen’ issue is said to affect only a small percentage of Apple Watch Series 6 users and the 40mm models.

Apple mentioned that affected devices were most likely made between April to September last year. The Cupertino-based company has released a serial number tool online for users to see if they’re eligible for the free repair. The program covers watches that are within two years of retail sale, which means those sold before September 18 are eligible.

The repair can be completed at an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider. Any damage repaired outside the blank screen may warrant a fee. Furthermore, the repair will not extend coverage for standard warranty.