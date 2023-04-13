Apple Launches Two April-Themed Apple Watch Activity Challenges

Apple has planned not just one, but two Apple Watch activity challenges for April.

Apple Watch users can complete two activity challenges this April- one is International Dance Day and the other is Earth Day, which will be celebrated on April 29 and April 22, respectively. The Apple Watch device will set a notification on when the challenge will go live. To complete the Earth Day award, users will need to do a 30-minute workout. The activity has to be recorded through the Workout app or any app that connects with the Health app.

For International Dance Day, users should complete a Dance workout that lasts 20 minutes. Completing the challenge awards the user dedicated Fitness badges, and a number of animated stickers they can use in FaceTime and Messages.

The International Dance Day and Earth Day Apple Watch activity challenges precede International Women’s Day, which was held in March.