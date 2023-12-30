Apple looking at possible Apple Watch import ban software fix

Apple has submitted a software fix to Customs as a way to avoid the import ban from affecting the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9.

The Federal Circuit Court recently ruled a stay on an import ban ordered by the ITC on December 25. The new deadline has been set to January 10, when the ITC will be making a final decision that will last for about a month or two. Bloomberg reported that Apple has been taking action against circumventing the ban, submitting a software update for the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 to Customs for checking. If successful, the sale of both smartwatch models may proceed even when the ITC rules against Apple.

In a letter dated December 26, the ITC said that the Customs decision wouldn’t have any effect on the Apple Watch infringement, but opposing company Masimo would have no choice if the software fix worked.