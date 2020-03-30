Apple might add fingerprint sensor to Apple Watch 6 Series claims an Israeli website

According to the report by an Israeli website Verifier, Apple Watch Series 6 might get the fingerprint sensor and a few other features. It is not clear how Apple might incorporate the sensor in the watch. However, it seems an odd feature for a watch. Currently, Apple watch unlocks when the users unlock the iPhone.

According to The Verifier, all the news on their website is obtained from the senior sources that have been working with the website for several years now. The website also says that not all the features it claims in the coming Apple products may end up in the actual product.

The verifier also claims that Apple will be hosting the annual developer event, WWDC 2020, in June 2020 with a slightly different format. The sources at The Verifier also claim that people can expect Apple to release its operating systems iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, macOS 10.16 and watchOS 7 during that event.

This website also claims to providing the good health battery, Wi-Fi 6 support and LTE support as well.

The website also claims that it received another tip that says that Apple is working on the next version of the watch series and will release it in 2021. The current focus is on launching the Watch Series 6 in 2020.