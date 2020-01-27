Apple offers gym goers rewards via Apple Watch connected program

Apple has recently announced the launch of Apple Watch Connected program, which benefits gym enthusiasts and participating gyms alike.

The rewards for the program will vary depending on the gym, and Apple Watch users will have their workouts tracked via the program. Crunch Fitness, for instance, offers a membership discount of $4 each week for those who can meet certain goals.

One of the goals of the Apple Connected program is to attract new members to sign up at their local gyms. Registration is free but gyms must complete requirements such as having Apple Watch and iPhone apps that could track workouts and have Apple Pay.

In the US, gym chains YMCA, Orangetheory Fitness, Crunch Fitness, and Basecamp Fitness have signed up for the program. Orangetheory, in particular, has integrated OTbeat Link, an accessory that connects to the band and relays data to the Apple Watch’s heart rate monitoring feature.