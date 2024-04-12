Apple Watch

Apple outlines a possible solution to Fix Apple Watch ghost touch issue

By Samantha Wiley
A memo sent to Apple Authorized Service Providers outlines possible solutions of ‘ghost touch’ affecting the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra 1, and Apple Watch Series 9.

Apple suggested that instead of replacing the Apple Watch that’s affected by the touch bug, service providers could have the customers do a force restart, which means they will hold the Digital Crown and side button for ten seconds until the device reboots. The service providers were told to check and see if the affected Apple Watch is up to date in terms of watchOS software.

‘Ghost touch’ was reported shortly on the internet by users who experienced erratic smartwatch screens and unexplained behavior without input. Apple started investigating the issue and put out a possible fix via the latest watchOS 10.4. However, the recent event suggests that not all affected Apple Watch models have been properly fixed.

