Apple overtakes Swiss watch industry with Apple Watch sales in 2019

A report by Strategy Analytics state that Apple has single-handedly beaten the Swiss watch industry for the most number of watches sold in 2019.

According to the report, Apple has shipped 30.7 million units, which was 36% more than what it shipped in 2018 (22.5 million units). In comparison, the Swiss watch industry and all its brands shipped a total of 21.1 million units in 2019, which was 13% lower than what it sold in 2018 (24.2 million units).

The Apple Watch has been overwhelmingly popular in North America, Asia, and Western Europe due to its attractive design, sticky apps, and user-friendly tech. Analog watches remain lucrative among older consumers while the younger generation tends to lean towards computerized wristwear.

2019 has been a special year for Apple as it was when the company outsold Swiss watchmakers in terms of volume. Apple has not revealed the exact shipment numbers but it’s widely accepted that the report is accurate.