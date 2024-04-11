Apple Watch

Apple puts refurbished Apple Watch Series 9 models online

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch

Apple has made the Apple Watch Series 9 available in refurbished options on its online store.

The Apple refurbished store in New Zealand and Australia recently added the Series 9 Apple Watch on the list. It’s believed that the UK and Japan will soon follow suit, as their respective websites have a grayed out listing for the Apple Watch Series 9 filter when using a desktop browser. This led to speculation that Apple might be adding them sooner rather than later. Refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 models have yet to appear on the refurbished section.

Apple Watch

Availability of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 in the US is highly unlikely due to the Cupertino-based company in legal dispute with the blood oxygen sensor. The ITC ruled that Apple will not be able to import Apple Watch models with the Blood Oxygen app as it was against Masimo patents.

