Apple releases ‘Quit Quitting’ video for Apple Watch

Apple released a new ad to show off the Apple Watch 10 and New Year’s resolutions.

Advertisements

The video is only around 39 seconds in length and shows a woman going out of her house to jog. Months pass by and the woman is still running and meeting her goals as displayed on her Apple Watch. In the ad, Apple said that most people quit in the second Friday after New Year comes around. However, the Apple Watch can keep users motivated and have them ‘keep going’ The ad also asks, ‘this year, what if a little bit of help on our wrists can help us quit, quitting?’ to highlight the video’s title.

The Apple Watch has notifications for meeting workout goals and closing rings, as well as running-focused functions like pace tracking and alerts for the user to maintain it. The full ‘Quit Quitting’ video is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.