Apple Watch

Apple releases ‘Quit Quitting’ video for Apple Watch

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch

Apple released a new ad to show off the Apple Watch 10 and New Year’s resolutions.

Advertisements

The video is only around 39 seconds in length and shows a woman going out of her house to jog. Months pass by and the woman is still running and meeting her goals as displayed on her Apple Watch. In the ad, Apple said that most people quit in the second Friday after New Year comes around. However, the Apple Watch can keep users motivated and have them ‘keep going’ The ad also asks, ‘this year, what if a little bit of help on our wrists can help us quit, quitting?’ to highlight the video’s title.

Apple Watch

The Apple Watch has notifications for meeting workout goals and closing rings, as well as running-focused functions like pace tracking and alerts for the user to maintain it. The full ‘Quit Quitting’ video is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
AirTag
Apple Japan launches exclusive AirTag
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ surprise arriving on January 4-5
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Pro
The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro with 24GB Unified Memory and 512GB Storage is $300 Off
1 Min Read
App Store
Report deems age ratings in the App Store ‘not enough’
1 Min Read
ByteDance
Apple in talks with ByteDance and Tencent for Apple Intelligence launch in China
1 Min Read
Foxconn
Foxconn to begin microLED production
1 Min Read
M4 Mac Mini
The M4 Mac Mini is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18.2.1
Apple working on iOS 18.2.1
1 Min Read
Apple
Developing a search engine not a plan for Apple
1 Min Read
Apple’s
Report reveals Apple’s rocky partnership with Nvidia
1 Min Read
Apple Maps Web Look Around
Apple Maps’ Look Around in now available on web
2 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
MacBook Air: The perfect laptop for most
3 Min Read
Lost your password?