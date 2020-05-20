Apple releases watchOS 6.2.5 in Saudi Arabia

Earlier Apple released the watchOS 6.2.5 which is the 8th update of the watchOS 6. This new update fixes bugs and adds several new exciting features to the Apple Watch.

Apple released the official release notes of the new update. According to these release notes, there is an irregular heart rhythm notification and also a new updated version of the ECG app. These are the release notes of this new update.

“watchOS 6.2.5 includes new features, improvements and bug fixes:”

“ECG app on ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 4 or later now available in Saudi Arabia”

“Irregular heart rhythm notifications now available in Saudi Arabia”

Before this update, these features were not available in the Apple Watches in Saudi Arabia. The new update of the watchOS 6.2.5 might be the final version of the watchOS 6 as Apple looks to move towards releasing watchOS 7.

The users can download the new version of the watchOS 6.2.5 from the dedicated Apple Watch App on iPhone. Before downloading the users must endure that their Apple Watch has 50% battery remaining.

There are not any new features besides Apple adding Pride-themed ‌Apple Watch‌ faces and also going for the Pride Brands.