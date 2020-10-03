Apple releases watchOS 7.1 beta public testing

Apple has recently released its beta version of the watchOS 7.1 to public testers after making it available to developers two days prior.

Public beta testers can get the software by downloading and installing the proper files and watchOS 7.1 update. After setting the profile users can download the beta through the iPhone’s Apple Watch app.

Keep in mind that for the installation to be successful the iPhone and Apple Watch must be near each other and the smartwatch must have at least 50% battery life.

Developers were not able to find new features in the first two beta versions of watchOS 7.1, and it’s unlikely that there will be new additions. It’s possible that the second beta focuses more on bug fixes and under the hood improvements to address issues in the release of watchOS 7.

Watch faces and blood oxygen monitoring features are not enabled in the latest watchOS 7.1 beta.