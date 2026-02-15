Apple Watch

Apple Rolls Out New Challenge For Apple Watch

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Rolls Out New Challenge For Apple Watch

Apple has a new Apple Watch activity challenge for February to acknowledge Heart Month. Owners of the Apple Watch are able to receive a special award when they complete a workout that fills the Exercise ring on their watch on February 14, Saturday.


Like all Apple Watch Activity Challenges, the award can be seen in the Fitness app and animated stickers will be given that can be used for messaging in the Messaging app when you complete the challenge.

The company usually premieres Heart Month themed content in Apple Podcasts, Apple TV app, Apple Books and the App store during the whole month of February. The stickers feature hearts in different colors doing activities like stretching, dribbling a ball and lifting a barbell.

Apple holds Apple Watch Activity Challenges to commemorate special events as the year goes on, and you can complete them to get a reward and some fun, animated stickers.


