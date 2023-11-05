Apple scrapped Android support for Apple Watch as per report

A new Bloomberg report claims that Apple was planning to give its Apple Watch models support for Android, but then decided not to go with it as iPhone sales might be affected.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg mentioned ‘Project Fennel’ in the report, claiming that the health benefits and features from its smartwatch models would have been brought to more people, specifically regions that do not own the iPhone as a majority. However, the project was ultimately unsuccessful as the company feared that iPhone sales would drop as a result. Gurman said ‘Project Fennel’ was in the final stages before it was canceled, saying that the reason was ‘because the Apple Watch is a driver of iPhone sales.’

Apparently, Apple wanted to emphasize the ‘halo effect’, where a consumer develops a positive impression of a brand or company and purchases products from it as a result. Currently, the Apple Watch holds a significant market share in smartwatch sales.