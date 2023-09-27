Apple starts selling FineWoven Magnetic Link for Apple Watch

Apple has made its FineWoven Magnetic Link for Apple Watch available to purchase at Apple.com.

Magnetic links for the Apple Watch series are nothing new, but this time it’s the newest leather replacement material that has caught the public’s attention. Apple recently revealed FineWoven as the newest material that will replace leather during the September ‘Wonderlust’ event and garnered mixed reactions from consumers.

FineWoven, according to Apple, has a soft suede feel and is made from durable micro-twill material. It’s made from 68% post-consumer recycled polyester and is believed to have a significantly lower carbon footprint compared to leather. The bands come in 45mm and 41mm sizes and can be used with other Apple Watch case sizes. Colors for the FineWoven Magnetic Link include Pacific Blue, Taupe, and Evergreen with a shipping estimate of 4-5 weeks.

Apple’s newly-launched FineWoven watch accessory costs $99 and is available to buy at Apple’s official online store.