Apple to address ghost touch issue with Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 models

By Samantha Wiley
Some Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 users have complained about ghost touch screen issues on the display.

Apple Authorized Service Providers received an internal memo this week with Apple saying that they are in the process of investigating an issue with some Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 touchscreen display. The memo claims that there are customers who have reported ‘false touches’ on their display, which is referred to as ‘ghost touches’. The affected screens exhibit unexpected or erratic behavior without user input, according to the Cupertino-based company.

The issue can bring problems such as being unable to put in the correct password, or calling a number unintentionally. One of the recommended fixes is to update the Apple Watch to the latest software. There’s no mention on the fix timeframe, how many users are affected, or if it’s due to hardware malfunction.

