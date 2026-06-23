Apple Watch

Apple to Release New Apple Watch Models

By Samantha Wiley
Apple to Release New Apple Watch Models

Apple is expected to be revealing new Apple Watch models in the Apple Watch Series 12 alongside a new Apple Watch Ultra 4. Apple has not released a new Ultra model for the watch every year with the Ultra model in 2022, with a new model the following year. In 2024 we only got a new color; 2025 saw the release of an Apple Watch Ultra 3.


The new Apple Watch Ultra 4 could feature a design overhaul, but it is uncertain what it would have. It is also reportedly getting major upgrades to their sensor functions. A leaked Apple code hints that Apple is trying out biometric authentication via Touch ID and is going to be using the HMO high mobility oxide from LG Display.

Apple to Release New Apple Watch Models

Apple is expected to be releasing the new Apple Watch models later this year in September, with the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max models and the first foldable iPhone.


Latest News
The AirTag 2 1 Pack is $5 Off
The AirTag 2 1 Pack is $5 Off
1 Min Read
Samsung Display Given Go Signal TO Start OLED Panel Production
Samsung Display Given Go Signal TO Start OLED Panel Production
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm is $120 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm is $120 Off
1 Min Read
20 Products To Be Released By Apple This Year Into the Next
20 Products To Be Released By Apple This Year Into the Next
1 Min Read
Prices for iPhone 17 Could Increase
Prices for iPhone 17 Could Increase
1 Min Read
The PowerBeats Pro 2 is $50 Off
The PowerBeats Pro 2 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iPad Mini OLED Coming Close
iPad Mini OLED Coming Close
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro Models Could Be More Expensive
iPhone 18 Pro Models Could Be More Expensive
1 Min Read
Some Watches Not Getting watchOS 27
Some Watches Not Getting watchOS 27
1 Min Read
The 128GB Wi-Fi iPad Is $50 Off
The 128GB Wi-Fi iPad Is $50 Off
1 Min Read
All-Time 20 Streamed Artists Uploaded in Apple Music
All-Time 20 Streamed Artists Uploaded in Apple Music
1 Min Read
Big Changes Coming to Brazil App Store
Big Changes Coming to Brazil App Store
1 Min Read
Lost your password?