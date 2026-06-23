Apple to Release New Apple Watch Models

Apple is expected to be revealing new Apple Watch models in the Apple Watch Series 12 alongside a new Apple Watch Ultra 4. Apple has not released a new Ultra model for the watch every year with the Ultra model in 2022, with a new model the following year. In 2024 we only got a new color; 2025 saw the release of an Apple Watch Ultra 3.

The new Apple Watch Ultra 4 could feature a design overhaul, but it is uncertain what it would have. It is also reportedly getting major upgrades to their sensor functions. A leaked Apple code hints that Apple is trying out biometric authentication via Touch ID and is going to be using the HMO high mobility oxide from LG Display.

Apple is expected to be releasing the new Apple Watch models later this year in September, with the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max models and the first foldable iPhone.