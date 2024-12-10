Apple Watch

Apple Watch 10 On Sale Again

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 makes a return from the Black Friday sale at $50 off.

Why should you get an Apple Watch Series 10? It features a big display with 30% more screen area compared to the SE, 4,5,6 series, a thinner design that is more comfy, provides important health metrics and insights, and serves as your fitness partner. Take ECG anytime you want, track your heart rate, respiratory rate, and workout intensity. 

Apple Watch 10
Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42mm case] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band - S/M. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42mm case] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band... $399.00 $349.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Stay connected with your iPhone to send messages, make calls, listen to music or podcasts. Siri notifies you of anything you get on your phone so you dont have to take your phone out to check what it is. It is easily customizable for any occasion featuring a wide range of materials, styles, and colors to design your watch to match the occasion or what you are feeling. Get your Series 10 Apple Watch today!

