Apple Watch 7 gets an amazing $249 off

If you’re previously considering an upgrade to the latest Apple Watch model but just fall short within the budget, here’s some good news for you. Today, the Apple Watch Series 7 with Cellular and GPS 41mm Stainless Steel model is down to just $449.99 from its original price of $699 on Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 7 is a massive upgrade to its predecessors. You get a bigger, always-on Retina display to show the time, texts and notifications from your iPhone. If you really want to maximize the smartwatch, you should get Apple Fitness+ and go on guided workouts, as well as listen to celebrities in the ‘Time to Walk’ feature.

Apple’s smartwatch can also be used to check for health and well-being, notably the ECG app, heart rate alerts and fall detection. Apple Pay is integrated so you can just tap the watch onto a supporting terminal to pay for goods and services.

Get yours today before the promotion ends!

