Apple Watch 7 owner experiences battery meltdown

A man has reported his Apple Watch Series 7 battery causing a meltdown and eventually ‘exploding’.

An Apple Watch owner, who wished to remain anonymous, told an online publication the story of how his smartwatch started heating up. Upon closer inspection, the man noticed that the back of his Apple Watch has cracked, and the device was sending out a high-temperature warning.

The man called Apple, who had a manager create a case for him. He was told not to touch the Apple Watch until the manager got back to him. In the morning, the man woke up to see his Apple Watch expanding and making ‘crackling noises’. He then threw it out the window and claimed that it had exploded.

Apple contacted the Apple Watch owner to pick up the watch for further testing. It wasn’t clear if the man experienced any injuries, but he said that he went to the hospital to check for lead poisoning.