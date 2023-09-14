Apple introduces FineWoven as leather replacement

Apple revealed FineWoven as a greener alternative to the leather it uses on Apple parts and accessories during the Wonderlust event.

Environmental impact was a huge topic during the September event, with Lisa Jackson, VP of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives discussing the many ways the company is headed towards a carbon-free emission. Apple has officially ended leather use and replaced it FineWoven, announcing it for the newly launched Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9.

FineWoven, as per Apple, is made from 60-plus percent recycled material and has a satin-like finish. The material has been integrated into magnetic loop bands and modern buckles and is available in several colors. The Cupertino-based company says the partnership between them and fashion brand Hermes will continue, although the premium leather bands have been replaced with a rugged silicone option and new woven bands. Apple also introduced new Nike bands during the event.